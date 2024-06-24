Dudley Rose of Vaucluse Shores

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, surrounded by this loving wife and family, Dudley Rose peacefully left to be with the Lord. Dudley’s life journey began humbly in the Kentucky mountains, the oldest of ten children. He was born on Saturday, September 18, 1937. At the age of 18, he met Virginia, the one and only love of his life and married her when she was just 16 years old. They spent almost 67 years married! One week after their marriage, Dudley left home and hitchhiked to Washington DC to enlist in the United States Navy. After deploying overseas for a year, Dudley and Virginia relocated to Norfolk, VA where he served 3 more years. While in the Navy, Dudley learned mechanic skills, which would serve him well throughout his life. After his service to his country, Dudley pursued work in marine mechanics and was professionally trained at Volvo. Dudley’s career in marine mechanics earned him the well-deserved nickname: “The Boat Doctor.”

Dudley and Virginia lived in Hampton Roads until 1986 when they relocated to Vaucluse Shores on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He found this little slice of heaven while visiting the Shore for duck hunting and fishing. He settled into a serene, retirement, Eastern Shore way of life that included ending every day with his best friend Virginia watching a Chesapeake Bay sunset.

Dudley is survived by his wife, Virginia of Machipongo; his daughter Connie Simpson (and Barry) of Exmore; his daughter Jeana Padon (and Michael) of Virginia Beach; and his son Dudley Richard Rose (and Amber) of Belle Haven. Grandchildren surviving Dudley are: Andria Hopson, Heidi Padgett, Georgia Hopson, Ryan Padon, Gabby Padon, (Dudley) Ridge Rose, Morgan Rose and Jamie Logan. There are also great grandchildren and great-great grands surviving Dudley.

Dudley is predeceased by his mother and father, Fletcher and Myrtle Rose. He is the only surviving sibling in his family, predeceased by brothers: Frank, Crit, Ira, James, and Jim Rose; and sisters: Teena Jean Rose Tackett, Goldie Rose Belcher, Nellie Rose Branham and Pearlie Rose.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 2:00PM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.