Drummond Ayres Shrieves age 55 of Dardanelle passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born December 14, 1964 at Nassawadox, Virginia to John W. Shrieves Sr and Juanita Farlow Shrieves. He was a truck driver for Tyson Foods and a member of the Masonic Lodge #300 Onley, Virginia, Lions Club, Painter and Wachapregue Volunteer Fire Departments, FHA Hunt Club and Arkansas River Valley Coon Hunters. He was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Shrieves Sr.; brother, Johnny Shrieves and his grandparents, Thomas and Ada Shrieves and Harvey and Elizabeth Farlow.

Survivors include his fiancé, Carla Jackson of Dardanelle, Arkansas; his mother, Juanita Massey of Quinby, Virginia; children, Morgan Dollar (Brandon) of Wilson, NC, Caleb Shrieves of Painter, Virginia; one brother, Charles “Tommy” and Tara Shrieves of Durham, North Carolina; sister-in-love, Melinda Brewer of Dardanelle, Arkansas; granddaughter, Harper Dollar; life long friend, Chuck Crockett and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

