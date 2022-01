Dr. Len Joseph Bundick, father, brother, grandfather, friend, healer of what ails you, and the Eastern Shore’s famed Santa Claus died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA.

The date and time for a proper celebration of Len’s life and legacy will be announced when available.

For those who have a story or fond memory of Len to share, please visit his tribute wall at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com

