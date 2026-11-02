Dr. Art Fournier

A gathering to celebrate the life of Dr. Arthur Michael “Art” Fournier, of Exmore, will be held at the Eastern Shore Public Library on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

If you would like to honor Art’s memory, please consider making a donation to Project Medishare (www.projectmedishare.org) or The Center for Haitian Studies (www.centerforhaitianstudies. org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.