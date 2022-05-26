Funeral services for Mr. Douglas Ray Parker, better known as “Dougie”, of Cape Charles will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM from the graveside of Cape Charles Cemetery with Mr. Barry Downing officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Home Educators Association of Virginia, 2100 W. Laburnum Ave., Suite 108-A, Richmond, VA 23227. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles.