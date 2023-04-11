A Celebration of Life for Douglas Benson Godbey will be held Saturday at Franktown United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Richard “Brother Dick” Daily officiating. Flowers and/or donations are acceptable. Donations may be sent to Franktown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 130, Franktown, VA 23354. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
