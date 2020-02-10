A funeral service for Dot Taylor, of Bloxom, will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Mark Layne officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery in Parksley.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening, the 15th, from 6-8 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, 15312 Bayside Dr, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

