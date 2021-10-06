Doshia Taylor Nethery, wife of the late Daniel Earl Nethery and a resident of Southside Chesconnessex, VA, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 60. Born August 18, 1961, she was the daughter of the late William Oliver Taylor and Virginia Lee Smith Taylor.

Doshia worked as a certified nursing assistant, spending a majority of her career working at the former Community Living, Homes for Adults, in Onancock, VA. Her caring and compassionate personality was an asset to her nursing career and was evident through her unconditional love to her family. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, who was happiest when she had a house full of people. Doshia enjoyed playing guitar and singing, often filling her home with her favorite country gospel songs, and she could never resist a game of Canasta, darts, or pool.

Survivors include her loving sons, Andrew “Dusty” Nethery and wife Brittany of Deep Creek, VA and Rusty Shane Nethery of Southside Chesconnessex; sisters, Barbara Lilliston and Doshia L. Huggins and husband Billy; brothers, Gene Shelton and wife Kathy and Cecil Taylor and wife Rhonda; granddaughters, Hailey and Elaina; nieces and nephews, Barbara Jean Bundick, Robert, Marvin, Norman and Cecil Bundick, Vonnie Thornton, John and James Bowen, Tina Shelton, Lori Krause, Bev and Jenny Wilkerson, Tammy Taylor; and her best friend and adopted sister, Brenda Wright; as well as many more extended family members and countless friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William “Bill” Taylor; sister, Eileen Shelton Thomas; and nephews, Gene Shelton, Jr. and Billy Greer.

Funeral services will be held at the Onancock Baptist Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Andy Cobb. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with funeral expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

