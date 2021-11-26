The Funeral service for Dorsey Hope of Parksley, VA will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Mary N. Smith Enrichment Center in Accomac, VA. The burial will be held at Accomac Cemetery in Accomac, VA. The viewing will be Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home in Accomac, VA. Arrangements will be conducted by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home in Accomac, VA.
