Funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy Rogers of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from New Allen A.M.E. Church, Nassawadox, with Rev. Kenneth Ruff, officiating. Interment will be in the church

cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 2Pm until time of

the service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.