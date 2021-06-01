Mrs. Dorothy Lynch Smith, 74, wife of the late Roger Reynold Smith and a resident of New Church, VA, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 after a brief illness while vacationing at her home in Florida. Born August 5, 1946 in Machipongo, VA, she was the youngest of seven children born to the late Bennie and Christenie Lynch.

Dorothy was a computer programmer and worked as a longtime subcontractor for NASA. Following retirement, her focus became family and traveling — her greatest loves. Over the years Dorothy traveled extensively with both friends and family. She often visited her vacation home in Florida, as well as many other states including Missouri and Alaska, and was planning her fourth cross country trip this summer. She loved the Lord and remained devoted to her faith, having attended Mears Memorial United Methodist Church and Zion Baptist Church. Fresh flowers, especially orchids, always brought a smile to Dorothy’s face, though nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry W. Sharpe and her husband, Mick, of Melfa, VA; step-children, Dana M. Penney and her husband, Donald, of Hallwood, VA and Mark E. Smith of Merritt Island, FL; sister, Beatrice Bohmeir and her husband, Ron, of Dade City, FL; brother, John Lynch and his wife, Judy, of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Scott Snead, Brandon Guy, Allison Miller (Brandon), Erica Penney (Riley), and Shawn Penney; great-grandchildren, Reagan Evelyn Penney and Wyatt Randy Miller; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., with The Reverend Barbara Parker officiating. Private interment in the John W. Taylor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the charity if one’s choice.

