Dorothy Lee Deuter-East, 88, wife of the late Rogers Henry East and the late Harold W. Deuter, Sr., passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11:00, with The Reverend G. Wayne Parsley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:00, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service.

Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421 or to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

