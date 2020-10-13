Doris Scott Tittermary Whitley, 85, wife of Perry Odell Whitley, Jr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her residence. A native of Cashville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Talmadge Scott and the late Nina Blanche Harrison Scott. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by four sons, Glen Scott Tittermary and his wife, Vicky, of Richmond, VA, Kerry Tittermary and his fiancé, Kimberley Cordle, of Willis Wharf, VA, Brian Tittermary of Belle Haven, VA, and Greg Whitley and his wife, Erica, of Crisfield, MD; three sisters, Sylvia Griggs of Windsor, VA, Rosalie Lewis of Cashville, and Mary Paul Harmon and her husband, Butch, of Melfa, VA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Vernon Tittermary; two sisters, Gloria Davis and Norma Harris; and a grandson, Robert James Tittermary.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 4:30PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7 til 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418, or Community Fire Company, P.O. Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Christine Lemieux for her wonderful help and care that she provided to Doris.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

