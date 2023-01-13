A memorial service for Dorice Sample, Jr., of Melfa, Virginia will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home in Exmore, Va. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home in Exmore, Va.
