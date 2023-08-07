Dora Saunders Zember Bell of Keller

Dora Saunders Zember Bell passed away in Keller, VA on August 5, 2023 at the age of ninety-one. Dora was the daughter of George Willis Saunders and Emma Lewis Saunders and was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on September 21, 1931. In addition to her parents, Dora was predeceased by her husband, Johnie Earl Zember, as well as by her second husband, Robert Lee Bell. She was also predeceased by her brother, Tommy Saunders, and three sisters, Julia Belle Smith, Mary Williams, and Georgia Mae Stevens.

Dora worked in retail sales and as a CAN, for many years, to help support the raising of four children who now survive her: Bonnie Zember Nordstrom (and Ray) of Pocomoke City, MD, Wanda Zember Custis (and Paul) of Nandua, VA, Darlene Zember of Davis Wharf, VA, and Johnie E. Zember, Jr. of Norfolk, VA. A twin to Johnie passed away in infancy.

Her grandchildren are Joshua Nordstrom of Pocomoke City, Sarah Nordstrom Gray (and Andrew) of Walnut Creek, CA, Martha Nordstrom of Pocomoke City, Tisha Custis Henderson (and Jim) of Stafford, VA, Ryan Custis (and Kathy) of Nandua, Erica Custis (and Berkley) of Wilmington, NC, Jonnie E. Zember III of Virginia Beach, VA, and Tyler Zember of Virginia Beach. Her extended family includes eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other Shore relatives.

‘Nana Z.’ loved the family’s good times which often involved travel, country music, card games, and much laughter. Later in life she expressed great appreciation for the many good friends and caregivers who comforted her in such loving ways.

Funeral services will be held at Hollies Baptist Church, in Keller, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with interment to follow on the seaside at the Quinby Cemetery in Quinby, VA.

Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.