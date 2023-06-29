Donald L. “Donnie” Fitchett, 75, lifelong resident of Melfa, VA, and husband of 51 years to Joan Fitchett, passed away on June 27, 2023 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Born on June 1, 1948, in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Edward L. Fitchett and Eunice Fitchett of Melfa. Farming was his way of life. He had a good life. He lived doing what he loved, where he loved and with whom he loved. Family and friends always helped in the busy season on the farm. Donnie grew up working on his father’s farm and he then passed on his knowledge to his son, nephew, and grandson. He was a lifelong learner with an endless desire to understand the How and the Why. He was always teaching.

Donnie was an active member of the Melfa UMC and his faith was very important to him. He was a gentle, loving, supportive husband and father to all who knew him. He didn’t travel often from the farm, but many enjoyed sitting around the table swapping stories with him.

In addition to his wife, Joan, survivors include his children: Kathy Stauffer and her husband, Chris Stauffer, of Keller, VA, and their children, Abby, Allison and her fiancé, Sean Abbott, and daughter Arielle; Buster Fitchett and his wife, Crystel Fitchett, of Melfa, and their son, Lil Buster; Elaine Pasternak and her husband, Chris Pasternak, of Charles Town, WV, and their children, Isabella and Jackson; nephews, P.G. Ross and his wife, Jennifer, of Exmore, VA, and their children, and Mark Ross and his fiancé, Carmie Savage, and children, of Painter, VA; sister-in-law, Sharon Fitchett; nephew, Marty Fitchett, and his wife and children; niece, Lori Fitchett, and her children; nephew, Stevie Fitchett, and his wife, Irene, and their children; along with many other family and friends.

Donnie was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Eunice Fitchett; sister, Barbara Ross; and brother, Wayne Fitchett.

Funeral Services will be conducted at Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will take place 30 minutes before the service. Interment will follow at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA. The Rev. Glenda Turlington will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donnie’s memory may be made to the Melfa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Melfa, VA 23410.

