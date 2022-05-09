Donald Gene “Donnie” Baggett, 79, husband of Sandra Parker “Sandy” Baggett and a resident of Cashville, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2022 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. A native of Virginia Beach, VA, Donnie was born September 13, 1942, in Norfolk, VA, to the late Fred Newton Baggett and Louise James Baggett.

In the late 60’s Donnie began working for Premier Industrial Corporation, retiring in 1997 as zone manager. He and Sandy then began their next venture in the construction business as co-owners of The Sandi Corp., which ultimately led them to relocating to the Eastern Shore. Over the last 25 years, they worked side by side constructing new homes within the Bay Creek Resort in Cape Charles, VA, and in recent years, they worked with USDA Rural Development providing essential renovations and improvements to countless homes throughout the community.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Donnie is survived by his brother, Jerry Baggett and his wife, Paulette of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law, Ruby Baggett of Newport News, VA; nephews, Mark, Alex, Terry, Timothy, and Corky; niece, Jackie, as well as their families. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Baggett.

A celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at Broadway Baptist Church, in Cashville, VA, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Russell Fail officiating.

For those who wish to make a contribution in Donnie’s memory, please donate to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

