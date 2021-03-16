Donald Jester “Donnie” Ayres, 81, of Melfa, VA, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Nelsonia, VA, he was born July 12, 1939 in Nassawadox, VA to the late Warren Leon Ayres and Mary Jester Ayres.

Known for his quick wit and uncanny ability to make and save a dollar, Donnie owned and operated D&M Furniture in Parksley, VA for decades. He loved antique cars and motorcycles and was a longtime member of the Eastern Shore Cruisers, the Antique Automobile Club of America, and the Apple Dumpling Gang Motorcycle Club. Those who knew Donnie best would tell you his favorite thing to do was talk, and he was often found doing just that, either around a table at Club Car Café or one of his other daily hangouts.

Donnie will be greatly missed by family and friends, though we rejoice in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Mary Alice Ayres, his parents, and the many friends who welcomed him home.

He is survived by his wife Gwynne Ayres; stepchildren, Chris Northam, Doug Northam, Billy Northam, and Jeannette Fields, as well as their families; and his sister, Bonnie Meadows and her husband, Tom, and her daughters, Billie Dawn Barbon and Carla Dabrowski.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Onancock Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating.

Contributions in Donnie’s memory may be made to Eastern Shore Cruisers, c/o Chester Jackson, P.O. Box 366, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.

