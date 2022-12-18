Funeral services for Donna Jean Smarr Parks, of Tangier Island, will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., with Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the Parks Family Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Wednesday evening from 7 until 8.

Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation Missions Fund, c/o Faith Charnock, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

