Mr. Donald Wayne “Don” Kilmon, Sr., 74, husband of Susan Annis Kilmon, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his home in Bloxom, VA. Born August 25, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA, and raised in Onancock, VA, he was the son of the late Linwood Henry Kilmon and Mary Hart Kilmon.

Don was a graduate of Onancock High School, after which he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Helicopter Crew Chief, and served in Vietnam as specialized detachment in 1968-69.

A true Eastern Shoreman at heart, Don’s work and play revolved around the outdoors. He was a longtime farmer, and was a Wastewater Supervisor for Holly Farms, Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms, and the Town of Onancock. As far as he was concerned, any day spent boating, hunting, or fishing was a day well and best spent.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son, Donald W. “Donnie” Kilmon, Jr. and his wife Shawna, of Bloxom; Linda Anne Kilmon Belote of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Onancock, VA; granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Porter; a nephew and three nieces; David Christopher “Chris” Belote (Pam), Lori Belote Williams (Todd), Jennifer Belote Fajardo (Kevin), and their families; and his devoted pup and sidekick, “Bubba”. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, David Thomas Belote, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Hunting Creek, VA, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating.

Should friends desire to make a contribution in Don’s memory, please choose your charity of choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.