Mr. Donald Gene Baggett of Cashville passed away Tuesday evening. A celebration of Donnie’s life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to make a contribution in his memory, please donate to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

