Donald A. Ashby, 79, passed away on April 12, 2023 in Va. Beach, VA. A Visitation will be held Friday, 4/21/23, 5pm-7pm, 1801 Baltic Ave., Va. Beach. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 4/22/23, 11am, St. Simon’s Episcopal Church, 308 Sandbridge Rd., Va. Beachwww.altmeyerfh.com