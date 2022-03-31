Funeral services for Mr. Dominique Carr, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD>
