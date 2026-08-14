Dixie Guy

August 14, 2026
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Obituaries
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A memorial service for Dixie E. Guy, of Onancock, will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:30 AM from Baptist Bible Church in Accomac with Pastor Jonathan Budd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions can be made by check to to Elim Fellowship 1703 Dalton Rd Lima, NY 14485 with a note for Charlene Harris, a cause close to her heart.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net

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Local Weather

August 14, 2026, 10:54 am
Overcast clouds
S
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86°F
7 mph
Apparent: 95°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 70%
Winds: 7 mph S
Windgusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 2.9
Sunrise: 6:17 am
Sunset: 7:57 pm
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