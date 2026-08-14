A memorial service for Dixie E. Guy, of Onancock, will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11:30 AM from Baptist Bible Church in Accomac with Pastor Jonathan Budd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible contributions can be made by check to to Elim Fellowship 1703 Dalton Rd Lima, NY 14485 with a note for Charlene Harris, a cause close to her heart.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net