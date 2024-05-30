Dick East of Nelsonia

Richard “Dick” F. East, widower of 20 years, rejoined his wife, Norma, Friday, January 19, 2024. He died from brain cancer associated injury.

Richard was born and lived much of his life in Virginia. He was the son of the late Herbert and Marion East, of Melfa, VA. He went to school with Norma at Onancock High School in Onancock, VA, where they each were named “Biggest Flirt” of their class. Richard and Norma married in 1960 and had four sons, Todd, Tim, Hunter, and Chris. He worked in agriculture, agricultural sales, construction equipment sales, and automotive sales throughout his life. He worked and lived in New York, Delaware, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Virginia. He loved his family and especially Norma. He was a devoted caregiver to her during her battle with cancer.

Richard was a Master Mason with over 60 years of service to Central Lodge #300 AF&AM in Onley, VA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marion East of Melfa; brother, Herbert “H.B.” East of Melfa; wife, Norma East of Nelsonia, VA; sister, Eloise Buckle of Onancock; and grandson, Parker East of Laramie, WY.

Richard is survived by his sisters, Kendal Harvey (Bob) of Richmond, VA, and Val Williams (Gary) of Summerville, SC; son, Todd East (Mary) of Augusta, KS, and their children, Seanna McClaflin (Jarrod), Janie Raye Briggs (Joshua), Kelley White (Bryce), Nick Smith (Kayla), and Katie Rutherford (Dusty), and their many grandchildren; son, Timothy East (Julie) of Emporia, KS, and their children, Abbey Mosley (Andy), Melissa Mose (Pablo), Joshua East (Jake), Erin Mosakowski (Alex), Hailey East, Noah East (Cassie), Matthew East (Celina), and Hope East, and their many grandchildren; son, Hunter East (Damon) of Laramie, and their surviving child, Auri East; son, Christopher East (Robin) of Milton, FL, and their children, Jonothan East, Micheal Springer, Nathan Raymond, Rachel Reed (Brian), Nicole Bryan (Josh), and Crystal Almousa, and their many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at the chapel of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, with Brother Timothy F. East officiating. A reception will follow. Interment will be private in Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock.

