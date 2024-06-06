Diane Eloise Ames

June 6, 2024
Obituaries
Image

As we prepare to submit Diane’s obituary…With heavy hearts, we recognize the departure of our cherished sister, Diane Ames. A revered business education teacher at Nandua High School and Eastern Shore Community College, Diane’s absence will be deeply felt. She leaves behind an indelible mark on our hearts, a space that mere words cannot fill.

In tribute to her enduring impact, we are establishing a scholarship memorial fund. This fund will benefit a Nandua High School graduating senior committed to pursuing a degree in business or education, honoring Diane’s passionate legacy. We are requesting your donation to this fund in lieu of flowers.

Methods for donation will be provided.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday June 8 at Nandua High School at 11 a.m.  Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the school.  Arrangements by the John O. Morris Funeral Home.

