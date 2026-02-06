Delores Jenkins Garrison

February 6, 2026
Obituaries

A graveside service for Delores Jenkins Garrison of Hampton will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Barbara Parker and Reverend Mary Sullivan-Trent officiating.  Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes PO Box 930, Nicholasville, KY 40340. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia

