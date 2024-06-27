Delores Elsner Bailey

Dolores Elsner Bailey, 92, wife of the late William T. Bailey, Jr. and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Edward Elsner and the late Verleader Anne Charnock Elsner.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bailey-Woolard and her husband William, of Rocky Mount, NC; brother -in-law, Jackie Lee Bailey; grandson, BJ Woolard and his wife Becca; great- granddaughter, Emma Woolard; numerous cousins and friends throughout North Carolina and Virginia; and Larry Lewis, her caretaker for many years. Mrs. Bailey was a friend and mother to her daughter Donna Jo’s friends and loved her four legged creatures and treated them like children and her dog, Spice, misses her terribly.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 1:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Interment will follow in Cape Charles Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00PM til 3:30PM at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home, 119 Pine Street, Cape Charles, VA 23310. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

