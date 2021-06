A graveside service for Delbert Reed, of Sanford, will be held on Sunday, June 27th at 2:00 PM from the Downing’s Cemetery in Oak Hall with Pastor Mary Jiminez officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post 93, 2017 Bypass Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.