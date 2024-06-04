Debra Allen “Debby” Bogardus, of Harborton, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away Saturday, June 1st at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Greenbrier Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, Va. 23320 (www.diabetes.org) or the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, Va. 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.