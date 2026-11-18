Funeral services for Mrs. Debora Thornton “Debbie” Baylis, of Onley, will be held at Exmore Baptist Church on Saturday, November 28th at 11, with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, November 27th from 6 until 8. Private interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Those wishing to honor Debbie’s memory may make a contribution to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road Exmore, VA 23350 or to a local charity dedicated to helping children.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.