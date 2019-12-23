Funeral service for Ms. Deanna R. Goodwine, better known as “HoneyBun” of New Church, will be conducted on
Sunday at 1PM from St John’s U.M. Church, Atlantic, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral
Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Shane Hayward of Cape Charles
August 2, 2019
Floretta A. Cropper-Hicks
July 19, 2018
Grant W. Wallop of Bloxom
June 12, 2019
The Honorable James ‘Jimmy’ Eichelberger
October 16, 2017
Local Conditions
December 23, 2019, 5:52 pm
Mostly cloudy
46°F
46°F
2 mph
real feel: 48°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 2 mph NE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:15 am
sunset: 4:49 pm
7 hours ago
Vendor invites and registration information now available for the 2020 Heritage Celebration at ESCC ! ... See MoreSee Less
2020 Heritage Celebration Announced | Eastern Shore Community CollegeThe 2020 ESCC Heritage Celebration has been announced for Saturday, February 29th, from 10:00am-3:00pm. The event is in it’s 19th year and continues to celebrate all things “Eastern Shore”. Free...