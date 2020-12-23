Funeral services for Deacon James Johnson of New Church, VA will be held on Sunday at 2:30 PM at the Living Word Church of Deliverance, Parksley, VA. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Interment will be at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Temperanceville, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith And Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.