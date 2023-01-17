Funeral services for Dawn Hull of Tyaskins, Maryland, will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Freedom Methodist Church Cemetery, Tyaskins, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
