Funeral services for Mr. David Wescott will be conducted on Saturday at 12 noon at the Cornish Celebration Life Center, Exmore, VA. Interment will be in the Cape Charles Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 6 on Friday evening. Arrangements by The Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Kenneth Roberts
July 5, 2018
Ben Jones
September 6, 2019
Mr. Milton Lee Harmon, Sr.
May 15, 2020
Colton Thomas Parks of Wallops Island
October 30, 2019
Local Conditions
April 6, 2022, 12:15 pm
Cloudy
56°F
56°F
11 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 11 mph WNW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:40 am
sunset: 7:31 pm
6 hours ago
Accomack Supervisors to hold work session tonight - Shore Daily NewsThe Accomack County Board of Supervisors will hold another budget work session tonight at 6 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School. The Board conducted a public hearing on the budget Monday night and hea...