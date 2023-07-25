David Wayne Farlow of Machipongo

David Wayne Farlow, 82, husband of Virgie Robinson Farlow and a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Northampton County, VA, he was the son of the late Bernie Todd Farlow and the late Edna Bell Farlow. He was a retired farmer, an active member of Johnson’s United Methodist Church, a loving father, husband and was devoted to his community.

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by two sons, David Farlow and his wife Diane; and Bill Farlow; four grandchildren, Jessie Farlow, Brittany Farlow Scott, Will Farlow, Jr., and Grace Farlow; two sisters, Bernice Booth and Ellen Ellerbe; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Todd Farlow and Eddie Farlow. Special thanks to his care giver, Amanda Alanez.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2:00PM at Johnson’s United Methodist Church with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating. Interment will follow in Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will join friends Thursday evening from 6:00PM til 8:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, VA. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Johnsons United Methodist Church, 11175 Bayside Road, Machipongo, VA 23405.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.