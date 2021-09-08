Private funeral services for Mr. David T. Walker, better known as “Goat Ball” of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Prophetess Natasha Bibbins officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
