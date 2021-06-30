David Paul Kelly, 67, of Onancock, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born September 16, 1953 in Boston Spa, NY, he was the son of the late Marvin Norman Kelly and Mary Lou Robinson Kelly.

Following high school, Dave proudly served his country in the United States Army. As a self-employed landscaper, he was fortunate enough to work doing what he loved and did so for decades. Dave was passionate about sports, pretty much in any capacity. He always rooted for the Orioles, Vikings and Raiders, enjoyed a good afternoon spent fresh water Bass fishing, and was the self-proclaimed Commissioner of “Can Ball,” a sport he invented and would play for hours on end with his children, their friends, and anyone else who wanted to join the fun.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Crystal Miller Potts and her husband, Jonathan, and their children, Brandon and Cassidy; son, Daniel Paul “Danny” Miller and his children, Revell and Kellyn, and their mother, Heather; sister, Linda Mears and her husband, Barry; brothers, Michael P. Kelly and his wife, Debbie and Philip L. Kelly and his wife, Terri; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Kelly.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Onancock Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a canned food to the service, which will be donated to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore in honor of Dave’s love for the game of “Can Ball.”

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.