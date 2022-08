A memorial service for David O’Brien, of Onley, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the Onley Baptist Church in Onley with Rev. John Burr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Onley Baptist Church or Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

.