David Howard Engelhart formerly of Onley

In remembrance of a gentle man, David Howard Engelhart, 64, of Snow Hill, MD, and Onley, VA, who was taken away from us too soon, Saturday April 27, 2024, and now is in the loving arms of our Lord.

David was born May 26, 1959, in Newburgh, NY, the son of Margaret McCourt Engelhart and the late William Howard Engelhart.

Dave grew up on Long Island in Bellmore, NY. Throughout his life, he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and never met a stranger. Dave was a lifelong music lover, having been an accomplished saxophone and bassoon player during his school years at Mepham High School. He was also a talented athlete, competing in lacrosse, wrestling and baseball in his youth. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NY Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.

Dave relocated to the Eastern Shore in 1997 and worked with several businesses including Onancock Building Supply and Crutchley Builders. He also worked as Zoning Administrator for the Town of Onley, an Appraiser for the Accomack County Assessor’s Office and a Plans Examiner for the Accomack County Planning and Zoning Department. Since 2013, Dave served as Planning Director for the Town of Berlin, MD, serving on Berlin’s Planning Commission, Historic District Commision and the Board of Zoning Appeals.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Barbie) Colonna; sisters-in-law, Linda Harold, Pat Morris(Sammy), and Cathy Johnson(Johnny); brothers, Gary (Faith) of Eloy, AZ, Mark (Cyndy) of Garnet Valley, PA, and Brian (Renee) of Fort Wayne, IN; and sister, Nancy Birch (Billy) of Snow Hill, MD. and a number of nieces and nephews. David is predeceased by his father, William H. Engelhart.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:00PM, at Doughty Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

