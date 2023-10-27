It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of David Charles White, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. David peacefully departed this world on October 24, 2023, at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and indelible memories.

Born on Christmas day, December 25, 1937, to the late Irving Linwood White and Lona May Griffith White. David’s joyful spirit and generous nature touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know him. A proud resident of Salisbury, he found contentment in the simplicity of everyday life, cherishing the company of his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Ward) White.

David graduated from Onancock High School with the class of ’56. He proudly served his country in the Virginia National Guard for 10 years. He loved his job of many years as a route salesman for Sealtest Milk Co. Alongside of his wife Mary Jane, they owned Dave’s Country Goodies, where he refinished furniture and made country crafts. David’s work ethic never wavered and even after retirement he worked several years with his son’s business, Michael White Custom Homes.

David was a lifetime, faithful fan of the Phillies and Redskins. He had a huge place in his heart for dogs, a love for lighthouses and the outdoors, especially working in his yard. His greatest passion was his family. You could always find him in the crowd or on the sidelines cheering on his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at sporting events or school functions.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane White; sons, Michael L. White (Michele) and Wayne C. White (Becky); bonus daughter, Rachel Greene; grandchildren, Pastor Mark L. White (Christine), Justin M. White (Anna), Courtney Ager (Joe), Phillip L. White (Amanda) and Peni Adams (Glen); great grandchildren, Gabrilla, McKenna, Jase, and Savannah White, Judah Ager, Noah and Mollie Adams, Karys Greene, and William and Abby Keene; nephews, John Hurlbut, Joe Wrightson and Ed Wrightson; and nieces, Hilda Flamholtz and Marion Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David C. White, II; brothers, Bill, Herbert, and Jack; and sister, Gladys and Dorothy.

To celebrate David’s life, a funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at 3C USA Church, 38238 Old Stage Rd, Delmar, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in David’s memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.