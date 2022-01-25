Funeral services for David Charles Fried of Bloxom will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Mark Layne officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, VA, at a later date.

Contributions in Dave’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #100, P.O. Box 48, Parksley, VA 23421 or to the Central Shore Lions Club, c/o Ben Kidd, 2 Ashton Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.