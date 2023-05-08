David A. Price (83) of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, MA, he was adopted and raised in Dewitt, NY, by Dr. Roy A. Price and his wife’ “Billie” Frances Price. David received his bachelor’s degree and graduate studies at Syracuse University, where he worked for a number of years. David spent his life in education serving in a variety of teaching and administrative roles from preschool to postgraduate teaching.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, Andrea; his daughters, Linda (Eric) Taucher of New Jersey, Laurie (Brian) Enke of Colorado; and his sons, Dave Junior (Cheryl) of North Carolina and “Drew” Damian Andrew Price of Atlanta.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Inurnment with follow in St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to Saint Charles Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Syracuse Polish Home, 915 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204.

