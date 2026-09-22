Darlene Ryan

September 22, 2026
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Obituaries
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Darlene Nock Ryan, 79, of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams Funeral Home, in Onancock, on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Geneviève Beauchamp officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at the Onancock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Darlene’s memory may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397 Onancock, VA 23417 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4103 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230 (www.wpcrichmond.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

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September 22, 2026, 6:31 am
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