Funeral services for Daphne Ruffin Custis will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Mt. Sinai Gospel Tabernacle Church in Fairview. Bishop Diary Dixon will be officiating. Burial in the African Baptist Church Cemetery in Cheriton. There will be no viewing on Friday. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Minnie Lorraine Murray of Quinby
October 19, 2022
Mrs. Carolyn Coston-Brittingham
November 20, 2019
Lisa Michelle Peoples of Eastville
January 29, 2020
Linda Helen Hickman of Temperanceville
December 29, 2020
Local Conditions
June 7, 2023, 12:26 pm
Mostly cloudy
70°F
70°F
2 mph
real feel: 76°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 44%
wind speed: 2 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:22 pm