Danny C. Rasmussen Sr. of Capeville

Danny C. Rasmussen Sr., 77, husband of Patricia Sue “Grandma” Rasmussen and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Born on October 2, 1945, in Nassawadox, VA, to the late Elroy C. Rasmussen, Maggie Delena Brown Stevens and his Step Father, Grover Stevens. After High School Danny joined the United States Army serving as a mechanic before returning home and joining the Railroad where he worked for 30 years. In the 80s Danny was a Fire Fighter and President of Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 56. Danny had a passion for wood carving and despite losing his left arm one day while working on the Railroad he continued that passion. Many of his decoys can be found all around the Shore. He loved to garden and always had plenty of tomatoes. He also enjoyed spending time with Johnathan, his grandson, on their shared hobbies. If you couldn’t find him, he was probably in the barn with his son, Elroy, working on one of their many projects they did together.

Danny is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Sue “Grandma” Rasmussen, to whom he was married to for 58 years; grandson, Johnathan Talbott, who was just like a son to him; children, Elroy Rasmussen and his wife, Beth, Teresa Sellers and her husband, Robert, and Danny Rasmussen Jr. and his wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Cathleen Parker and her husband, Josh, Tyler Rasmussen, Jennifer Rasmussen and her fiancé, Dan, Benjamin Talbott and his wife, Jessalin, Danny Rasmussen 3rd, Ivory Sellers, and Christopher Rasmussen; great grand-children, Jaxon Parker, Adriana Day, Danny J. Rasmussen, McKensiy Rasmussen, McKayla Rasmussen and McKenna Rasmussen; siblings, Sharon Barber, Tommy Rasmussen and Kathleen Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Cape Charles, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The American Legion Post 56, PO Box 357, Cheriton, VA, 23316 or Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 427, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Cheriton, VA.

