Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Smith of Franktown, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bethel Baptist Church, Franktown, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 til 7 PM at the Smith & Scottt Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Pastor Adams will be at Bethel Baptist Cemetary, Franktown, VA. Service are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral, Exmore, VA
