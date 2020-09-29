Dale Marshall, 73, of Hallwood, husband of Ann Doughty Marshall, passed away on September 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born on June 16, 1947 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Burnie Lee Marshall and Marian Elizabeth Dryden Marshall. Dale served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a retired Police Sgt. for the Ocean City Police Department. He was also a member of the FOP, DAV, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans Chap 61 and the NRA.

Other than his wife, Dale is survived by his son, Steven P. Marshall and wife, Amanda of Hallwood; a granddaughter, Hannah Marshall; a nephew Robert Marshall and wife, Kim of Temperanceville; and a neice, Paige.

A graveside service will be held on October 3, 2020 at 2:00PM from the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood with Pastor Danny Shrieves and Pastor Jimmy Maddox officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, 15312 Bayside Dr, Bloxom, VA 23308, St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the NRA, The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

