Funeral services for Daisey Williams of Seaford, DE will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at Milford Community Center, Milford, DE.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD>

