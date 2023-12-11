Cynthia Turlington Crockett formerly of Wachapreague

Cynthia Turlington Crockett, 69, wife of the late Gene H. Crockett and a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA, formerly of Wachapreague, VA, passed away at her residence on Friday, December 8, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late George Thomas “G.T.” Turlington, Jr. and Betty Grace Hopkins Turlington, and retired from Mercantile Bank in Onley, VA. Survivors include her brothers, George Thomas Turlington III of Virginia Beach, VA, Steven H. Turlington and his wife Glenda of Melfa, VA, and their families.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418, S.P.C.A. of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 54, Keller, VA 23401, or to Rock Church of the Eastern Shore, 27112 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.